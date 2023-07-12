Summer Update II

Brad and Jayson return for another summer update, beginning with the news that Arizona State has secured conference membership with the NCHC beginning in 2024-25. The guys also discuss the NHL Entry Draft, positive draft trends for NCAA hockey, Adam Fantilli signing with Columbus, Logan Cooley’s status, Tennessee State adding men’s club hockey, Bentley’s new head coach and more.

