Strong defense as Park beat Simley

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Park secured the home victory against the Simley. The game ended 8-0.

The hosting Wolfpack took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Owen Corkish.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Boston Weidner halfway through the first period, assisted by Maccoy Wohnoutka and Brayden Leazott.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Tyler Schwartz scored, assisted by Adam King and Colton Porter.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Wolfpack led 7-0 going in to the third period.

The Wolfpack increased the lead to 8-0 early in the third period when Colton Porter scored. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Wolfpack play Tartan away on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Spartans will face Red Wing at home on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.