Strong defense as Maple Grove beat Edina

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Maple Grove secured the road victory against the Edina. The game ended 2-0.

500180405_99de17fa94834fbe5e6c3dd1c9e0a211.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
November 26, 2022 05:05 AM
The Crimson took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Lucas Margenau. Lucas Busch assisted.

Blake Steenerson scored late in the second period, assisted by Lucas Busch.

Next games:

On Saturday the Hornets will play on the road against the Spuds at 5 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center, while the Crimson will face the Trojans road at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.