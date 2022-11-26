Strong defense as Maple Grove beat Edina

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Maple Grove secured the road victory against the Edina. The game ended 2-0.

The Crimson took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Lucas Margenau. Lucas Busch assisted.

Blake Steenerson scored late in the second period, assisted by Lucas Busch.

Next games:

On Saturday the Hornets will play on the road against the Spuds at 5 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center, while the Crimson will face the Trojans road at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.