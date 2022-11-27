SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Strong defense as Bethel Royals beat Lake Forest Foresters

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Bethel Royals secured the road victory against the Lake Forest Foresters. The game ended 3-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
November 27, 2022 05:05 AM
The visiting Royals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Jack Brown scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by Luke Posner.

The Royals increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Jack Bayless scored, assisted by Tyler Braccini and Michael Savelkoul.

In the end the 3-0 came from Dylan Giorgio who increased the Royals' lead, with a minute left into the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.