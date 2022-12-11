Star-studded Minot (N.D.) Magicians win again in game against Dickinson

The Minot (N.D.) Magicians are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Dickinson on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-3 and Minot now has four wins in a row.

Coming up:

On Thursday the Magicians will play on the road against the Bismarck Legacy players at 7:15 p.m. CST, while the Dickinson players will face the Mandan players home at 8:15 p.m. CST.