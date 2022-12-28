SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Star-studded Mayville-Portland win again in game against Bottineau/Rugby

The Mayville-Portland are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Bottineau/Rugby on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-2 and Mayville-Portland now has five wins in a row.

img_500208234_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 27, 2022 09:13 PM
Next games:

The Bottineau/Rugby players play against Bismarck Legacy on Thursday at 1 p.m. CST. The Mayville-Portland players will face Williston on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. CST.