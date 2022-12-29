Star-studded Mayville-Portland have claimed another win

The Mayville-Portland continue to stay strong. When the team played the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes on Wednesday, they claimed yet another victory. Mayville-Portland won the game 6-2 and now has seven successive wins.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Mayville-Portland players hosting the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST and the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes visiting the Bottineau/Rugby players at 7:30 p.m. CST.