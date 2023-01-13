Star-studded Mandan win again in game against Dickinson
The Mandan are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Dickinson on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-3 and Mandan now has four wins in a row.
Next up:
Next up, the Mandan players face Bismarck High at 7:30 p.m. CST, while the Dickinson players face Jamestown on the road at 7:30 p.m. CST. Both games take place on Tuesday.