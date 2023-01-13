Star-studded Mandan have claimed another win
The Mandan continue to stay strong. When the team played the Dickinson on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. Mandan won the game 4-3 and now has four successive wins.
Coming up:
On Tuesday, the Mandan players will host Bismarck High at 7:30 p.m. CST and the Dickinson players will host Jamestown at 7:30 p.m. CST.