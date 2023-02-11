Star-studded Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles have claimed another win
The Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles continue to stay strong. When the team played the Mandan on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Fargo Davies won the game 5-1 and now has five successive wins.
Next up:
The Mandan players will travel to the Minot (N.D.) Magicians on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Dickinson on the road on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST.