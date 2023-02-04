Star-studded Bismarck Legacy win again in game against Williston (N.D.) Coyotes
The Bismarck Legacy are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-2 and Bismarck Legacy now has 10 wins in a row.
Next up:
The Williston (N.D.) Coyotes play Mandan away on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST. The Bismarck Legacy players will face Minot at home on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST.