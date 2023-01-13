SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Star-studded Bismarck Legacy win again in game against Bottineau/Rugby

The Bismarck Legacy are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Bottineau/Rugby on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 10-3 and Bismarck Legacy now has five wins in a row.

img_500220738_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 11:01 AM
Next up:

The Bismarck Legacy players play against Minot on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. CST. The Bottineau/Rugby players will face Bismarck High on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST.