Star-studded Bismarck Legacy win again in game against Bottineau/Rugby

The Bismarck Legacy are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Bottineau/Rugby on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 10-3 and Bismarck Legacy now has five wins in a row.

Next up:

The Bismarck Legacy players play against Minot on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. CST. The Bottineau/Rugby players will face Bismarck High on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST.