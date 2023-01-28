Star-studded Bismarck Century have claimed another win
The Bismarck Century continue to stay strong. When the team played the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Bismarck Century won the game 6-1 and now has seven successive wins.
The Bismarck Century continue to stay strong. When the team played the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Bismarck Century won the game 6-1 and now has seven successive wins.
Next up:
Both teams play on Saturday, with the Bismarck Century players hosting the Bottineau/Rugby players at 3:15 p.m. CST, and the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes playing the Jamestown players at 5:15 p.m. CST.