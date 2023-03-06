ADVERTISEMENT

2023 Women's Frozen Four hockey tournament

You're in the right place for news, photos, bracket info and more from the 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four. The Frozen Four is set for March 17 through 19 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. The semifinals are scheduled for 2:30 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. The National Collegiate women’s hockey champion will be crowned at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19.

Frozen Four Video Podcast episodes
The NCAA Hockey Playoffs are Here!
March 06, 2023 05:34 PM
Trey Augustine - 1st Period 30 35 - 30 47
March 06, 2023 11:01 PM
The Rink Live Podcast Ep. 141 Cory Laylin
September 29, 2022 11:50 AM

Frozen Four News
Mavericks vs Michigan Tech 022423-9.JPG
CCHA
Huskies notch third period goals while pitching shutout to catapult past Minnesota State
Michigan Tech leads the Mavericks by one point in the race for the CCHA's MacNaughton Cup. A regulation win for either team in Saturday’s matchup means the victor will capture the trophy for the regular season champion outright.
February 24, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
1 Easton Kennedy DSC_8733.JPG
Minnesota Boys
Kittson County Central gives Detroit Lakes another scare in 8A quarterfinals
February 23, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
146G6732.MOV.Still001.jpg
Youth
Las Vegas brings the Storm into a storm for Fargo youth tournament
February 23, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Nick Broadway
FILE PHOTO: Former NHL star Hull embraces his son Brett during an on-ice ceremony to introduce the Hockey Hall of Fame 2009 inductees in Toronto
Sports
NHL Hall of Famer 'Golden Jet' Bobby Hull dies at 84
January 30, 2023 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Reuters
NHL: Calgary Flames at St. Louis Blues
NHL
Walker Duehr becomes first South Dakota-born player to score in NHL
January 13, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler

MORE FROZEN FOUR NEWS...

The Frozen Four Bracket

Going to the Tourney? What to know about Duluth

Team previews

The Patty Kaz Award
Home video release poster for "The Mighty Ducks," featuring image of Emilio Estevez holding a hockey stick in front of a large crowd of child hockey players pressed against plexiglass.
Inside TRL
Watching 'The Mighty Ducks' for first time, 30 years after release
The Minnesota-made hockey movie is a time capsule from 1992 — especially if you're one of the few locals who's never seen it before.
December 25, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Hockey Day1.jpg
Inside TRL
Here's why Hockey Day North Dakota won't take place this winter
The committee that last put on the event this past January made the decision early this fall to postpone the event on the Jamestown campus.
December 13, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
4128892+hockey.jpg
Youth
North Dakota parent lodges fraud complaint against youth hockey group
The claims in the complaint were vigorously denied by the Bismarck Hockey Boosters' executive director who said the group did not profit from the COVID-19 shutdown.
December 12, 2022 09:18 AM
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild
Pro
How is Wild prospect Marco Rossi doing during his stint in the minors
Iowa Wild coach Tim Army gave an updated on Tuesday
December 06, 2022 06:21 PM
 · 
By  By Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
1 Celebration AD7C4729.JPG
Minnesota Boys
Boys hockey: Seniors lead Lakers to shutout win over Fergus Falls in season opener
The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team shutout Fergus Falls 4-0 on Saturday afternoon at the Kent Freeman Arena. Seniors led the way as they Lakers took care of business ahead of Tuesday's battle at East Grand Forks.
November 26, 2022 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
FROZEN FOUR PHOTO GALLERY
Mar 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Sheldon Dries (15) and defenseman Christian Wolanin (86) and forward Vitali Kravtsov (91) and forward Vasily Podkolzin (92) celebrate PodolzinÕs goal against the Nashville Predators in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
1/2: Mar 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Sheldon Dries (15) and defenseman Christian Wolanin (86) and forward Vitali Kravtsov (91) and forward Vasily Podkolzin (92) celebrate PodolzinÕs goal against the Nashville Predators in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Guillaume Brisebois (55) battles with Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons (10) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
2/2: Mar 6, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Guillaume Brisebois (55) battles with Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons (10) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

