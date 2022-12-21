SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
USHL
Latest Headlines
USHL
Paul Allan, former athletics administrator at Minnesota State, named USHL director of communications
Allan worked at MSU-Mankato from 1985 until he retired earlier this month.
December 21, 2022 04:44 PM
·
By
Mick Hatten
USHL
Best of the USHL: Spectacular finishes to a hat trick and a shootout-winning goal
Let's not forget the teddy bear toss as we look at the best around the league
November 28, 2022 10:00 AM
·
By
Eli Swanson
USHL
Best of the USHL: Matthew DiMarsico gets hat trick in 6-3 win over Madison Capitols
From hat tricks, breakaway saves and a number of first career USHL goals, Week 9 brought the fun and we're taking a look at the top plays from this last weekend of action around the USHL.
November 21, 2022 11:49 AM
·
By
Kirsten Krull
USHL
USHL roundup: NHL Reverse Retro jerseys step aside, Gamblers paying tribute to the Green Bay Bobcats days
The Gamblers will debut these 2022 retro jerseys on Nov. 23 as they take on the Madison Capitols. Also in this week's USHL roundup, look where teams sit statistically as we head into Week 9, as well as USHL alumni who are moving up in the game.
November 17, 2022 05:57 PM
·
By
Kirsten Krull
International
8 Minnesotans to compete at 2022 World Junior A Challenge
21 players from around the USHL will be taking part. The tournament takes place Dec. 11-18 in Cornwall, Ontario.
November 16, 2022 01:25 PM
·
By
Kirsten Krull
USHL
Jack Harvey is fifth forward of the week for the Chicago Steel this season
Cole Crusberg-Roseen and Axel Mangby also received USHL honors this week.
November 15, 2022 07:00 PM
·
By
Kirsten Krull
ADVERTISEMENT
USHL
Best of the USHL: Top goals, passes and the Chicago Steel winning an 11-round shootout
Week 8 of the USHL season is a wrap, but it gave us all the dramatics from an 11-round shootout, breakaway goals and some textbook passing plays.
November 14, 2022 09:47 AM
·
By
Kirsten Krull
Minnesota Boys
Elite Minnesota high school players who mixed USHL action into prep careers
We're taking a look at the Minnesota players who decided to play before and after seasons, and those who ultimately chose to play a full season in the USHL.
November 11, 2022 10:25 AM
·
By
Kirsten Krull
USHL
Chicago Steel produce a USHL forward of the week for fourth time this season
The verdict is in and there are a new trio of players being awarded USHL player of the week honors for the first time this season.
November 10, 2022 10:12 AM
·
By
Kirsten Krull
Load More
