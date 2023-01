The 2022 men's college hockey transfer board

GRAND FORKS — The NCAA transfer portal is going to play a major role in shaping college hockey teams for the 2022-23 season.

For a second-straight year, there's a surge of players into the portal for a variety of reasons.

First, the NCAA ruled that the 2020-21 season doesn't count against anyone's eligibility. So, everyone who played that season, has five years. However, coaches might not have room to keep all of those players for five years. Some of those spots have been promised to incoming freshmen. A lot of those players want to keep playing college hockey and have entered the portal.

Second, beginning last year, the NCAA started allowing players to transfer once without sitting out for a season.

This page will track men's college hockey player movement during the 2021 offseason, following players who have committed to new programs and those who have entered the transfer portal and are still available.

Men's hockey transfers 2022

NCHC

Colorado College ( roster )

None

Denver ( roster )

Miami ( roster )

G Carter McPhail , jr, Ferris State, 0-0, .920, 2.74

Minnesota Duluth ( roster )

North Dakota ( roster )

Omaha ( roster )

F Jake Pivonka , sr, Notre Dame, 1-7—8 (NYI pick)

G Jake Kucharski , jr, American International, 12-7-3, .910, 2.39 (CAR pick)

St. Cloud State ( roster )



Western Michigan ( roster )

Big Ten

Michigan ( roster )

None

Michigan State ( roster )

Minnesota ( roster )

None

Notre Dame ( roster )

Ohio State ( roster )

D Scooter Brickey , jr, Western Michigan, 1-0—1

Penn State ( roster )

F Ture Linden , sr, RPI, 20-19—39

F Ashton Calder , sr, North Dakota, 11-10—21

Wisconsin ( roster )

F Ty Smilanic , soph, Quinnipiac, 13-10—23 (FLA pick, MTL rights)

G Kyle McClellan , soph, Mercyhurst, 12-13-2, .932, 2.56

CCHA

Bemidji State ( roster )

Bowling Green ( roster )

Ferris State ( roster )

D Matt Slick , sr, Holy Cross, 4-7—11

Lake Superior State ( roster )



D Jared Kucharek , sr, Western Michigan, 0-0—0

Michigan Tech ( roster )

Minnesota State-Mankato ( roster )

None

Northern Michigan ( roster )

St. Thomas ( roster )

Hockey East

Boston College ( roster )

Boston University ( roster )

None

Maine ( roster )

Merrimack

New Hampshire ( roster )

Northeastern ( roster )

F Liam Walsh , jr, Merrimack, 10-17—27

D Braden Doyle , fr, Boston University, 0-1—1 (LAK pick)

Providence ( roster )

D Connor Kelley , soph, Minnesota Duluth, 2-9—11 (CHI pick)

G Austin Roden , jr, Omaha, 5-3, .918, 2.53

UConn ( roster )

UMass ( roster )

UMass Lowell ( roster )

Vermont ( roster )

ECAC

Brown ( roster )



F Gavin Puskar , soph, UConn, DNP

Clarkson ( roster )

Colgate ( roster )



D Reid Irwin , soph, Denver, 1-1—2

Cornell ( roster )



F Gabriel Seger , jr, Union, 7-14—21

G Ryan McInchak , soph, American International, 0-1, .929, 1.81

Dartmouth ( roster )

D John Fusco , fr, Harvard, 1-1—2 (TOR pick)

Harvard ( roster )

None

Princeton ( roster )

None

Quinnipiac ( roster )

RPI ( roster )



St. Lawrence ( roster )

F Tomas Mazura , fr, Providence, 1-1—2 (EDM pick)

Union ( roster )

Yale ( roster )

None

Atlantic Hockey

Air Force ( roster )

None

American International ( roster )

Army ( roster )

None

Bentley ( roster )

Canisius ( roster )

Holy Cross ( roster )

Mercyhurst ( roster )

Niagara ( roster )

RIT ( roster )

D Matt Kellenberger , sr, Princeton, 4-2—6

Sacred Heart ( roster )

D Julian Kislin , sr, Northeastern, 2-4—6

Independents

Alaska Anchorage ( roster )

Alaska Fairbanks ( roster )

Arizona State ( roster )

Lindenwood ( roster )

Long Island ( roster )

NCAA Division III

Adrian



F Riley Murphy , soph, Alaska Fairbanks, 0-2—2

D Cam Babiak , jr, Bowling Green, 0-0—0

Augsburg



Bethel



F Justin Kelley , fr, St. Thomas, 0-1—1

D Austin Ryman , soph, Alaska Fairbanks, DNP

Colby



F Ryan Doolin , soph, Sacred Heart, 0-1—1

Elmira



D Nick Parody , jr, Canisius, 0-0—0

Endicott



Middlebury



D Ryan Pineault , soph, Holy Cross, DNP

New England



D Garrett Devine , jr, Providence, 1-0—1

Norwich



F Paul Schmid , fr, St. Thomas, 0-1—1

Oswego State



F Thomas Rocco , jr, St. Cloud State, 0-0—0

F Daniel Colabufo , fr, Holy Cross, 0-0—0

Skidmore



F Jacob Franczak , soph, Long Island, 0-2—2

Southern Maine



F Nolan McElhaney , jr, Long Island, 1-1—2

St. Norbert



D Jack Hillman , fr, Holy Cross, 0-0—0

St. Scholastica



F Carsen Richels , soph, New Hampshire, 0-0—0

D Hunter Paine , fr, Air Force, DNP

SUNY-Geneseo



Utica



Wilkes



G Garrett Nieto , jr, Union, 0-1-1, .840, 4.18

Wisconsin-Eau Claire



Wisconsin-River Falls



D Matt Clark , soph, Bentley, 0-0—0

Wisconsin-Superior



D Antonio Di Paolo , soph, Alaska Fairbanks, 0-0—0

Canadian colleges

British Columbia



F Jordan Sandhu , sr, Arizona State, 2-3—5

Concordia



F Andrew Rinaldi , jr, RIT, 6-5—11

Grant MacEwan University



Guelph



G Nate McDonald , sr, Cornell, 7-1-1, .904, 2.38

Manitoba



G Ross Hawryluk , fr, Western Michigan, 0-0, 1.000, 0.00

Mt. Royal



D Tim Gould , fr, Maine, 0-2—2

Salve Regina



F John Mulera , soph, Maine, 0-4—4

Trinity Western



F Daine Dubois , soph, Long Island, 2-1—3

AHCA

Bowling Green



F Chase Danol , jr, Bowling Green, 0-0—0

North Carolina



D Perry Winfree , jr, Maine, 0-0—0

UNLV



F Azzaro Tinling , fr, Vermont, 0-0—0

D Rob McCollum , soph, Long Island, 0-1—1

Uncommitted players in transfer portal

FORWARDS



DEFENSEMEN



GOALTENDERS