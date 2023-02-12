ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
|
Bulldogs celebrate Super Senior Day with milestones, 2-0 victory over St. Cloud State

Emma Soderberg tied the record for career shutouts by a Bulldog, Gabbie Hughes became the UMD's fifth all-time leading scorer and Naomi Rogge moved closer to UMD's all-time games played record.

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Naomi Rogge (9) fights for the puck against St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
February 11, 2023 07:11 PM
DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth coach Maura Crowell is in her eighth season leading the Bulldogs, and Naomi Rogge has been there now for six of those seasons.

Does the Bulldogs coach even remember life at Amsoil Arena without Rogge?

“No, I don’t, frankly,” Crowell said Wednesday in the leadup to Senior Day on Saturday. “Those first two are a bit of a blur now.”

Rogge, a sixth-year senior forward, came to Duluth in the fall of 2017 as a freshman. She missed her entire junior season in 2019-20 due to an injury suffered over the summer, but was still around the team. On Saturday, Rogge finally got her Senior Day moment playing in her 161st career game as a Bulldog — four shy of Anna’s Klein’s program record of 165 games — and final regular season home game after six seasons, which ended as a 2-0 victory over St. Cloud State in WCHA play.

“That's crazy this has been a part of my life for so long. I'm so grateful for coach and the team bringing me in,” Rogge said on Wednesday, trying to hold back tears. “They gave me my best friends and I just can't be more grateful.”

Rogge had an assist in the win, teaming up with fifth-year senior center Gabbie Hughes to set up fifth-year senior defenseman Ashton Bell for a power play goal in the second. The assist moved Hughes alone into fifth all-time on UMD’s career scoring charts with 207 points.

Fifth-year senior wing Taylor Anderson, back from injury, added an empty-net goal late in the third, while Bell nabbed another assist, along with fellow fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty.

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) celebrates with Minnesota Duluth defenseman Ashton Bell (26) after Bell scored a goal against St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg got the shutout that eluded her in Friday’s 1-1 overtime tie and shootout win, making 15 saves for her ninth shutout of the season — one short of Kayla Black’s single-season program record — and 20th of her career — tying her with Black on UMD’s all-time shutout list.

While many of UMD’s super seniors have benefited statistically from the extra games played during the exempt COVID-19 half season of 2020-21 in their pursuit of career milestones, Soderberg backed up Olympic gold medalist Maddie Rooney during her first two seasons. Despite playing just nine games those first two years, Rogge said she and her teammates knew they had someone special in Soderberg way back when.

“We see the work she's put in, from watching Maddie Rooney her first couple of seasons to now being the starter and being the clutch player that we've needed her to be,” Rogge said. “It's super exciting because she's always just so happy and always wants to be better no matter if she got a shutout or not.”

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) pokes the puck away from St. Cloud State forward Mackenzie Bourgerie (10) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Bulldogs honored their nine super seniors on Saturday after the victory. That included Rogge and Bell, who arrived at UMD in the fall of 2017. Bell took a sabbatical away from the program last season to win a gold medal with Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Of the nine players that arrived in the fall of 2018, centers Kyle Hanley and Hughes, wingers Anneke Linser and Anderson, Flaherty and Soderberg are still with the program today. Those six were recognized in the postgame, along with fifth-year senior transfer goaltender Blanka Skodova, who is currently away playing for the Czechia national team.

Between the nine super seniors, there are three All-Americans, seven academic All-Americans, a Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award top-3 finalist, a Hockey Humanitarian Award finalist, a WCHA goaltender and defenseman of the year, three All-WCHA first teamers, three Olympians and an Olympic gold medalist.

They’ve taken UMD as a team to back-to-back NCAA Frozen Fours, including the NCAA title game a year ago, compiling a record of 93-55-13 dating back to the the 2018-19 season.

“They deserve every minute of that senior presentation that we give,” Crowell said. “It's going to be long and it should be. They are remarkable people and players, and have done so much for me as a coach and this program.”

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Maggie Flaherty (29) skates against St. Cloud State forwards Taylor Lind (13) and Allie Cornelius (6) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Bulldogs will have a much smaller super senior class in 2023-24 made up of this year’s true seniors Mannon McMahon, a center, and Taylor Stewart, a defenseman. Both are slated to come back next season.

Crowell said she’s been fortunate this season to have so many upperclassmen in practice this season. It makes them fast and effective, as the players sometimes know the drills better than the coaches. That’s especially true for Rogge, Crowell said.

“We're quick at the board because I say this drill and they say, ‘OK’, and we go,” Crowell said. “And sometimes we draw it the wrong way, and Rogge will be there to be like, ‘No coach, lines are here,’ and I say ‘Thank you.’ It's that kind of stuff, that from a coaching perspective, I will definitely miss.”

Matt’s Three Stars

3. UMD fifth-year senior wing Taylor Anderson — Inserted back in the lineup after missing Friday’s game due to injury, Anderson played a limited role, but was able to clinch UMD’s first regulation victory since Jan. 22 with an empty net goal.

2. UMD fifth-year senior defenseman Ashton Bell — A goal and an assist for the blueliner, who was robbed of another goal via video review in the third period. Bell put UMD ahead 2-0 on the power play, but a video review initially for offside resulted in the goal being overturned because a Bulldog deflected a puck with her glove prior to the goal. It was ruled a hand pass.

1. UMD fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg — Eight of her 15 saves came in the first period as UMD outshot the Huskies 28-7 over the last two periods. Soderberg will have a shot at becoming the all-time leader in shutouts next weekend at last-place Bemidji State, or in the postseason. The Bulldogs, who are locked into fourth in the WCHA, will host either St. Cloud State or Minnesota State in a best-of-three series Feb. 24-26.

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) looks over the crowd during a timeout at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Box score

St. Cloud State 0-0-0—0
Minnesota Duluth 0-1-1—2
First period
No scoring.
Second period
1. UMD, Ashton Bell (Naomi Rogge, Gabbie Hughes), 15:52 (pp)
Third period
2. UMD, Taylor Anderson (Bell, Maggie Flaherty), 17:54 (en)
Saves — Sanni Ahola, SCSU, 30; Emma Soderberg, UMD, 15.
Power plays — SCSU 0-1; UMD 1-4. Penalties — SCSU 4-8; UMD 1-2.

Photos

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Katie Davis (11) shoots the puck against St Cloud State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play ice hockey
St Cloud State forward Klára Hymlárová (12) is tripped up against Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Anneke Linser (13) passes the puck against St Cloud State forward Jenniina Nylund (81) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Kylie Hanley (12) shoots the puck against St. Cloud State defenseman Taytum Geier (16) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Ashton Bell (26) scores a goal against St. Cloud State goaltender Sanni Ahola (1) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Mary Kate O'Brien (3) skates with the puck against St Cloud State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) skates against St. Cloud State defenseman Regan Bulger (45) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
