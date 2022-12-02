SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
AUGUSTANA VIKINGS
Latest Headlines
NAHL
Combination of reuniting with Grand Rapids teammates, Augustana coach convince forward to commit to Vikings
Joey DelGreco is the third former Grand Rapids player to verbally commit to play for the new NCAA Division I program.
December 02, 2022 03:33 PM
·
By
Mick Hatten
CCHA
After walking away from golf, Anchorage Wolverines' Hayden Hennen commits to Augustana
Hayden Hennen is a 20-year-old who played his high school hockey and golf for Kittson Central High School in Hallock, Minn. He nearly quit hockey after his senior season to pursue college golf.
October 20, 2022 07:20 PM
·
By
Mick Hatten
CCHA
Outdoors, proximity to home are factors for Grand Rapids forward committing to Augustana
Garrett Drotts joins former Thunderhawks teammate Grant Bischoff as a recruit for the Vikings. Drotts is playing this season for the Kenai River Brown Bears of the North American Hockey League.
October 19, 2022 05:52 PM
·
By
Mick Hatten
CCHA
Alberta forward verbally commits to Augustana, can bring vital intangible to Sioux Falls
Brett Meerman played for the expansion Blackfalds Bulldogs in the Alberta Junior Hockey League last season. He is tied for the league lead in points (17) and leads it in power-play assists (8) through 10 games.
October 12, 2022 03:34 PM
·
By
Mick Hatten
CCHA
Former Grand Forks Central forward Will Howard's stock continues to rise, commits to Augustana
The 20-year-old is in his third season playing for the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the NAHL. His father, Tarek Howard, played defense for the University of North Dakota from 1983-87.
October 11, 2022 04:51 PM
·
By
Mick Hatten
CCHA
Technology takes building South Dakota’s first NCAA men’s hockey team to the next level
Augustana leaning on RinkNet to help scout players
October 07, 2022 10:08 AM
·
By
RinkNet
CCHA
Former Shattuck-St. Mary's goalie Christian Manz commits to play for Augustana
The 18-year-old from Blaine, Minn., played last season for the Chicago Steel and is the first goalie to commit to the Vikings
August 22, 2022 06:02 PM
·
By
Mick Hatten
CCHA
Augustana announces agreement to play Notre Dame in 2023
Vikings begin play as an NCAA Division I men's hockey program in 2023-24. Augustana will play the Fighting Irish in December
August 16, 2022 04:03 PM
·
By
Mick Hatten
CCHA
CCM becomes hockey equipment partner for Augustana
Vikings will also work with the company on their first jerseys
August 03, 2022 03:32 PM
·
By
Mick Hatten
