AUGUSTANA VIKINGS

Vikings will also work with the company on their first jerseys

Vikings begin play as an NCAA Division I men's hockey program in 2023-24. Augustana will play the Fighting Irish in December

The 18-year-old from Blaine, Minn., played last season for the Chicago Steel and is the first goalie to commit to the Vikings

The 20-year-old is in his third season playing for the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the NAHL. His father, Tarek Howard, played defense for the University of North Dakota from 1983-87.

Brett Meerman played for the expansion Blackfalds Bulldogs in the Alberta Junior Hockey League last season. He is tied for the league lead in points (17) and leads it in power-play assists (8) through 10 games.

Garrett Drotts joins former Thunderhawks teammate Grant Bischoff as a recruit for the Vikings. Drotts is playing this season for the Kenai River Brown Bears of the North American Hockey League.

Hayden Hennen is a 20-year-old who played his high school hockey and golf for Kittson Central High School in Hallock, Minn. He nearly quit hockey after his senior season to pursue college golf.

Joey DelGreco is the third former Grand Rapids player to verbally commit to play for the new NCAA Division I program.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.