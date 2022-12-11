SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Solid victory for Mayville-Portland – shut out Hazen/Beulah

The Mayville-Portland won their road game against the Hazen/Beulah. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

500197654_1c8525bfc75cfef85adc14de738bb327.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 10, 2022 10:52 PM
Next games:

The Hazen/Beulah players host the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Mayville-Portland players will face Red Lake Falls at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.