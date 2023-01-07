Solid victory for Mandan – shut out Williston (N.D.) Coyotes

The Mandan won their home game against the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Mandan players will play the Bottineau/Rugby players at 3:15 p.m. CST, and the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes will play the Bismarck Legacy players at 1 p.m. CST.