Solid victory for Mandan – shut out Williston (N.D.) Coyotes

The Mandan won their home game against the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 07, 2023 12:09 AM
Next up:

On Saturday, the Mandan players will play the Bottineau/Rugby players at 3:15 p.m. CST, and the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes will play the Bismarck Legacy players at 1 p.m. CST.

