Solid victory for Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles – shut out Mandan

The Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles won their home game against the Mandan. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The Eagles chalked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Eagles will play the Green Wave at 6 p.m. CST, and the Mandan players will play the Dickinson players at 8 p.m. CST.