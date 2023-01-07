SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Solid victory for Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles – shut out Mandan

The Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles won their home game against the Mandan. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

img_500215807_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 07, 2023 04:50 PM
The Eagles chalked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Eagles will play the Green Wave at 6 p.m. CST, and the Mandan players will play the Dickinson players at 8 p.m. CST.

