Solid victory for Dickinson – shut out Williston (N.D.) Coyotes

The Dickinson won their home game against the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

Next up:

The Dickinson players play Bismarck Century away on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Williston (N.D.) Coyotes will face Bottineau/Rugby at home on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST.