The Dickinson won their road game against the Bismarck High. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

Next up:

The Bismarck High players host Bismarck Century on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST. The Dickinson players visit Jamestown to play the Jamestown players on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. CST.