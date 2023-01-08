Solid victory for Bismarck Legacy – shut out Williston (N.D.) Coyotes

The Bismarck Legacy won their home game against the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

Next up:

The Bismarck Legacy players host the Dickinson in the next game at home on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST. The same day, the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes will host the Magicians at 7:30 p.m. CST.