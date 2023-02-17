Solid victory for Bismarck Century – shut out Dickinson

The Bismarck Century won their home game against the Dickinson. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Bismarck Century players will host the Bismarck Legacy players at 7:30 p.m. CST and the Dickinson players will play against the Bismarck High players at 1:30 p.m. CST.