Single-goal win for South St. Paul over Greenway

The road-team South St. Paul seized a win against the Greenway at Hodgins Berardo. The team won 3-2 on Saturday.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jacob Bann. Tim Krech assisted.

Cole Stever scored early into the second period, assisted by Bruce Doeren and Ray Rozales.

Matthew Hannah narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jace Kammeier.

Bruce Doeren increased the lead to 3-1 nine minutes later.

Beau Carlson narrowed the gap to 3-2 only seconds later, assisted by Dylan Villenueve and Keller Mitchell.

Next games:

Next up, the Raiders face Rock Ridge at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center, while the Packers face Coon Rapids on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center. Both games are scheduled for on Tuesday.