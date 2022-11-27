Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper win on the road against Breck

The Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper won the road game against the Breck 9-3 on Saturday.

The Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper players took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tanner Rausch.

The Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper's players Tanner Rausch increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Cole Majkozak and Lewis Majkozak.

The Mustangs narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first when Nate Miller scored, assisted by Luke Kern and Ben Amato.

The Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper players scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-2 going in to the second break.

Tanner Rausch increased the lead to 7-2 early into the third period.

Oliver Kadue narrowed the gap to 7-3 just one minute later.

Lewis Majkozak increased the lead to 8-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Tanner Rausch and Charlie Goergen.

Charlie Goergen increased the lead to 9-3 five minutes later, assisted by Tanner Rausch and Lewis Majkozak.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Mustangs hosting the Wildcats at 7:15 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena and the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper players visiting the Minneapolis players at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.