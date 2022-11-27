River Lakes beat Breckenridge-Wahpeton

The River Lakes won their home game against the Breckenridge-Wahpeton on Monday, ending 7-2.

The hosting River Lakes players opened strong, with Aubree McDonagh scoring early into the first period, a goal assisted by Adalyn Fleischhacker.

The River Lakes players increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Addie Olson scored, assisted by Makayla Schrieber Horn.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the River Lakes players led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The River Lakes players increased the lead to 6-1 within the first minute when Sophia Hess scored again, assisted by Sophie Olson.

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton players narrowed the gap to 6-2 early in the third period when Reagan Wohlers beat the goalie.

Sophia Hess increased the lead to 7-2 late into the third, assisted by Sophie Olson and Brianna Wileman.

Next games:

On Tuesday the River Lakes players will play at home against the Sartell/Sauk Rapids players at 7:15 p.m. CST at River Lake Civic Arena, while the Breckenridge-Wahpeton players will face the Detroit Lakes players home at 7 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.