ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Pro

Jan 28, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Sam Gagner (89) warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
NHL notebook: Oilers sign Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter to tryout deals
Gagner, 34, was a first-round pick (sixth overall) by Edmonton in 2007 and played with the Oilers from 2007-14 and 2019-20.
Seattle Kraken v Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild’s Matt Boldy making no bold predictions about his golf game before pro event in northern Minnesota
Minnesota Wild winger Matt Boldy received a sponsors exception to compete in the PGA Tour Canada's CRMC Championship presented by Gertens.
2d ago
Apr 6, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) gets ready for a face-off during the second period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Maple Leafs sign Auston Matthews to 4-year extension
The new deal will kick in for the 2024-25 season. Matthews has one year remaining on his current contract, which was signed in February 2019.
4d ago
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Arizona Coyotes
NHL
Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny receives 3-year extension and player updates
Tourigny, 49, has posted a 53-90-21 record in two seasons behind the bench with Arizona.
6d ago

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT