Policies and standards

Policy on articles with staff or agency/service bylines and on the use of artificial intelligence in reporting

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of staff. Often, that byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, that require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Also, on Forum Communications Company websites, you will also sometimes see that stories are written by other organizations/agencies/services. Below is a list of news services FCC sites use and a description of each.

Reuters: Reuters journalists provide news coverage in over 16 languages and reach billions of people worldwide every day. The organization has operated since 1851. More about Reuters.

Tribune News Service: Operated jointly by the Tribune Company, Tribune News Service serves more than 1,200 media clients across the globe and works with 600-plus contributors worldwide. More about Tribune News Service.

Minnesota Public Radio: Minnesota Public Radio produces programming for radio, digital and live audiences and operates a 46-station radio network serving nearly all of Minnesota and parts of surrounding states. More about MPR.

South Dakota News Watch: South Dakota News Watch, founded in 2017, is an independent non-profit committed to reporting the most important statewide stories, from agriculture to education, public safety to politics. More about South Dakota News Watch.

Kaiser Health News: KHN is a nonprofit news organization covering healthcare policy and politics. KHN's mission is to provide high-quality coverage of health policy issues and developments at the federal and state levels. More about KHN.

Mayo News Network: The Mayo Clinic News Network is a public facing news site that offers consumer news, health tips, science research, news releases and patient stories. More about Mayo News Network.

North Dakota Newspaper Association: The North Dakota Newspaper Association was founded in 1885 to support and advocate for all North Dakota newspapers. More about the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

Minnesota Newspaper Association: The Minnesota Newspaper Association is the voluntary trade association of all general-interest newspapers in the state of Minnesota. More about the Minnesota Newspaper Association.

Field Level Media: Field Level Media provides sports news and analysis. It was founded "by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with print and digital content platforms with the most influential media companies in the industry." More about Field Level Media.

A note about how we use - and don’t use - artificial intelligence (AI)

We believe that journalism is a product of the human mind. So we do not use AI to replace original journalistic reporting and writing. Reporters and editors are not allowed to use AI-generated content in their stories, unless it’s relevant and labeled accordingly.

AI tools might be used to allow journalists to focus on complex reporting, sort through data and engage with new audiences. We will be fully transparent about all uses and will label it accordingly.