Oklahoma Warriors clinch the series against Minnesota Wilderness

The 3-1 win on the road sealed the series for the Oklahoma Warriors against the Minnesota Wilderness. The result means Oklahoma won in 2-0 games.

img_500278296_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 6:54 PM

The visiting Warriors took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Brendan Williams . William Lawson-Body assisted.

Brendan Williams made it 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by William Lawson-Body and Hunter Jones .

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 with 01.42 remaining of the third after a goal from Brendan Williams, assisted by William Lawson-Body.

The Wilderness narrowed the gap to 3-1 with 42 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Cole Gordon, assisted by Max Wattvil and Michael Quinn.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.