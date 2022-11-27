Ohio State wins on the road against Long Island

Ohio State won the road game against Long Island 4-1 on Saturday.

The Sharks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Anthony Vincent.

Cam Thiesing scored early into the second period, assisted by Jake Wise and Mason Lohrei.

Halfway through, the Buckeyes made it 2-1 with a goal from Cam Thiesing.

Cam Thiesing then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, late, making the score 3-1. Jake Wise and Michael Gildon assisted.

Patrick Guzzo increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Matt Cassidy and Joe Dunlap.

Next games:

The Sharks hosts Brown on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST. The Buckeyes hosts PSU to play the Nittany Lions on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.