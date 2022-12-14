SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Zach Hyman, Leon Draisaitl help Oilers thump Predators

Zach Hyman recorded his first career hat trick and added an assist, while linemates Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid combined for nine points, as the visiting Edmonton Oilers won their eighth straight over the Nashville Predators, 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Dec 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) blocks the deflection from Nashville Predators left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) blocks the deflection from Nashville Predators left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 14, 2022 03:12 AM
Share

Zach Hyman recorded his first career hat trick and added an assist, while linemates Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid combined for nine points, as the visiting Edmonton Oilers won their eighth straight over the Nashville Predators, 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Hyman, in his eighth NHL season, scored twice in the first period and added an empty-netter on his milestone evening. He has four goals and 10 assists during an eight-game point streak for Edmonton, which has won seven of 10.

Draisaitl topped the 20-goal mark for a seventh straight season, with two goals plus three assists Tuesday. McDavid posted a goal and three assists to extend his point streak to 10 games.

Cody Glass, Ryan Johansen and Dante Fabbro each scored for the Predators, who are stuck in an 0-3-1 rut. Nashville showed some offense after totaling four goals in its previous three contests, but it went 0-for-5 on the power play.

Glass' wrister found its way through the legs of Oilers goalie Jack Campbell (29 saves) just 1:15 into the game. Edmonton, though, equalized with 11:41 remaining in the first period, when Hyman redirected Evan Bouchard's drive past Predators netminder Kevin Lankinen (31 saves).

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyman's second came with 5:10 left in the opening frame, when he pushed the puck in from underneath a sprawled Fabbro. The Oilers weren't through in the first, as Draisaitl scored his NHL-leading 13th power-play goal off a cross-slot pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with 4.9 seconds remaining.

Nashville countered 3:22 into the second when Johansen delivered a one-timer from the circle to make it 3-2. However, just under a minute later, Draisaitl raced in and converted under Lankinen's glove.

But the Predators answered as Fabbro went top shelf for his first of the season with 10:07 to play in the middle frame.

McDavid, off a pass from Draisaitl, gave Edmonton back its two-goal edge when he weaved through the Predators' defense to finish a power-play chance with 1:05 remaining in the second.

--Field Level Media

Dec 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) blocks the deflection from Nashville Predators left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) blocks the deflection from Nashville Predators left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) skates as Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) gives chase during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) skates as Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) gives chase during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) celebrates his goal with his teammates against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) celebrates his goal with his teammates against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media