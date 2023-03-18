Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Zach Aston-Reese's two goals help Leafs top Hurricanes

Zach Aston-Reese scored two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 Friday night.

Mar 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Fans decorated in St. PatrickÕs Day costumes show their support before a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Fans decorated in St. PatrickÕs Day costumes show their support before a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 18, 2023 at 12:52 AM

Zach Aston-Reese scored two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 Friday night.

Morgan Rielly added a goal and an assist for Toronto, Mitchell Marner and Auston Matthews also scored and John Tavares and Calle Jarnkrok each had two assists.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots as the Maple Leafs completed a 2-1-1 homestand. They start a five-game road trip Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

Brady Skjei and Martin Necas scored for Carolina in the opener of a three-game road trip.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, who have lost three of their past four games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto led 3-1 after the first period.

Aston-Reese tipped Erik Gustafsson's shot at 2:54 to open the scoring.

Marner scored his 25th of the season at 12:30 with a shot from the right circle on a nifty rush from the neutral zone.

Skjei answered with his 14th of the season at 14:57 when his shot from the left circle squirted past Samsonov.

Matthews deflected a shot by Tavares for his 32nd goal on a power play at 17:38. Jordan Staal was off for boarding.

Each team had 11 shots on goal in the first.

Necas scored his 26th goal of the season at 10:45 of the second period with a 30-foot wrist shot from the right circle. Teuvo Teravainen made the pass.

Aston-Reese scored his seventh goal of the season at 14:59 of the second to restore Toronto's two-goal margin. He converted a pass from Sam Lafferty to complete a two-on-one rush that followed a Carolina turnover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carolina had a 23-19 advantage in shots on goal after the second period.

Rielly scored his fourth goal of the season at 8:56 of the third period on a 23-foot wrist shot.

Toronto forward Noel Acciari (upper-body injury) left the game and did not return after a first-period collision with Jesse Puljujarvi.

The Maple Leafs wore white and green uniforms to commemorate St. Patrick's Day.

With defenseman Luke Schenn in the lineup for Toronto, defenseman Justin Holl was a healthy scratch.

--Field Level Media

Mar 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of the Scotiabank Arena dressed up for St. Patrick’s Day before a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of the Scotiabank Arena dressed up for St. Patrick’s Day before a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates during the warmup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates during the warmup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates during the warmup against the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates during the warmup against the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power (25) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Owen Tippett's first career hat trick guides Flyers over Sabres
Owen Tippett scored three goals to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers to a dominant 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.
March 18, 2023 12:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 17, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (30) celebrates with Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20) after a goal by Blues left wing Sammy Blais (not pictured) against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sammy Blais' first 2-goal game sends Blues past Caps
Sammy Blais enjoyed his first career two-goal game to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues past the Washington Capitals 5-2 Friday night.
March 18, 2023 12:49 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 16, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal with right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Chris Kreider lifts Rangers over Penguins
Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal at 11:45 of the third Thursday to give the New York Rangers a 4-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins.
March 17, 2023 05:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock (32) covers the net as the Boston Bruins skate the puck in during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Alex Stalock, Blackhawks shut down Predators
Alex Stalock made 35 saves, while Lukas Reichel and Joey Anderson scored as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks edged the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday night.
March 17, 2023 05:36 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT