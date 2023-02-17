Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Yanni Gourde paces Kraken in another win vs. Flyers

Yanni Gourde scored two goals and added an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Thursday night.

Jan 19, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Reese Johnson (52) and center Philipp Kurashev (23) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Reese Johnson (52) and center Philipp Kurashev (23) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 17, 2023 05:46 AM

Yanni Gourde scored two goals and added an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Thursday night.

Jared McCann, Justin Schultz, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle, which extended its points streak to three games (2-0-1). Both victories have come against the Flyers, including a 4-3 decision on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 17 saves.

Travis Konecny scored twice off assists from Noah Cates for the Flyers, who took their second consecutive defeat. Goalie Carter Hart, who played junior hockey in nearby Everett, Wash., was pulled with 8:34 remaining in the second period after allowing four goals on 19 shots. Samuel Ersson replaced Hart and stopped nine of the 11 shots he faced.

The Kraken took a 2-0 lead in the first period while outshooting Philadelphia 12-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCann opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at 3:01 of the first period. He stole the puck in his own end, drove down the right wing on a two-on-one rush with Gourde and beat Hart with a wrist shot from the faceoff dot.

Gourde made it 2-0 at 14:39 of the first, redirecting Schultz's shot past Hart as the Kraken had an extra attacker on the ice on a delayed penalty call.

The Kraken scored three more times in the second.

Schultz made it 3-0 on the power play at 5:52 on a shot from the blue line, with Gourde setting a screen in front of Hart.

Bjorkstrand knocked out Hart after a breakaway goal at 11:26, set up by Gourde's backhanded pass from his own zone.

Gourde scored his second on the power play at 14:43, a blast from between the top of the faceoff circles after a pass from Jaden Schwartz.

Konecny spoiled Seattle's shutout bid, tipping Noah Cates' shot past Grubauer just 14 seconds into the third.

Beniers scored unassisted at 10:37.

ADVERTISEMENT

Konecny tallied his second at 14:11, tapping the puck into the net after Cates' shot took a lively kick off the end boards.

--Field Level Media

Feb 16, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie (67) checks Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler (24) into the wall during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 16, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie (67) checks Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler (24) into the wall during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) advances the puck while being defended by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 16, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) advances the puck while being defended by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during the first period Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 16, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during the first period Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; A practice puck recognizing Black History Month awaits players for pregame warm ups before the start of a game between the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights edge Sharks for 4th straight win
William Carrier scored with 18 seconds remaining to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night in Las Vegas.
February 17, 2023 05:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Nov 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Brett Ritchie (24) against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Red Wings race past Flames for fifth straight win
Dominik Kubalik scored twice while Tyler Bertuzzi tallied once in a three-point game as the visiting Detroit Red Wings beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive win.
February 17, 2023 03:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Sep 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson (90) looks on during the second period of the game against the St. Louis Blues at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Blues extend winning streak to 3 by knocking off Devils
Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting New Jersey Devils 4-2 Thursday night.
February 17, 2023 03:50 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) carries the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Struggling Blue Jackets bounce back to beat Jets
Kent Johnson broke a tie midway through the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied for a 3-1 win against the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
February 17, 2023 03:41 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media