Yanni Gourde paces Kraken in another win vs. Flyers

Yanni Gourde scored two goals and added an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Thursday night.

Jared McCann, Justin Schultz, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle, which extended its points streak to three games (2-0-1). Both victories have come against the Flyers, including a 4-3 decision on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 17 saves.

Travis Konecny scored twice off assists from Noah Cates for the Flyers, who took their second consecutive defeat. Goalie Carter Hart, who played junior hockey in nearby Everett, Wash., was pulled with 8:34 remaining in the second period after allowing four goals on 19 shots. Samuel Ersson replaced Hart and stopped nine of the 11 shots he faced.

The Kraken took a 2-0 lead in the first period while outshooting Philadelphia 12-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCann opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at 3:01 of the first period. He stole the puck in his own end, drove down the right wing on a two-on-one rush with Gourde and beat Hart with a wrist shot from the faceoff dot.

Gourde made it 2-0 at 14:39 of the first, redirecting Schultz's shot past Hart as the Kraken had an extra attacker on the ice on a delayed penalty call.

The Kraken scored three more times in the second.

Schultz made it 3-0 on the power play at 5:52 on a shot from the blue line, with Gourde setting a screen in front of Hart.

Bjorkstrand knocked out Hart after a breakaway goal at 11:26, set up by Gourde's backhanded pass from his own zone.

Gourde scored his second on the power play at 14:43, a blast from between the top of the faceoff circles after a pass from Jaden Schwartz.

Konecny spoiled Seattle's shutout bid, tipping Noah Cates' shot past Grubauer just 14 seconds into the third.

Beniers scored unassisted at 10:37.

ADVERTISEMENT

Konecny tallied his second at 14:11, tapping the puck into the net after Cates' shot took a lively kick off the end boards.

--Field Level Media