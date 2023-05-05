Sponsored By
NHL

With three-goal second period, Stars even series with Kraken

Wyatt Johnston and Tyler Seguin both collected one goal and one assist and the host Dallas Stars scored three times in a dominant second period in a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken, evening their Western Conference second-round playoff series.

By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 3:37 AM

Evgenii Dadonov and Joe Pavelski also scored for the Stars in Game 2. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made 25 saves, 12 of them in the third period.

Tye Kartye and Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken. Goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 33 shots in a strong performance while receiving little offensive support.

Game 3 will be Sunday in Seattle.

Johnston's second goal of the playoffs opened the scoring at 3:43 of the second period. His deflection of a point shot was stopped, but the rookie center converted the rebound.

Dadonov doubled the lead at the period's 9:05 mark when his wraparound attempt just managed to cross the line for his fourth goal of the playoffs.

Kartye provided the Kraken a glimmer of hope two minutes later when he wired a top-shelf wrist shot from the left circle for his second playoff goal.

However, Pavelski notched his fifth goal of the series with 3:03 remaining in the frame by chipping home a rebound for the power-play tally to make it a 3-1 count.

Dallas registered a 19-9 edge in shots on goal during the one-sided middle frame.

The Kraken managed to gain some momentum early in the third period, but could not pull closer before Seguin extended the Dallas lead at 10:59 of the period by deflecting a point shot through the five-hole for his fifth goal of the playoffs.

Eberle made it a 4-2 game when he notched his third goal of the playoffs with 3:28 remaining in regulation, but it was too little, too late for the visitors.

--Field Level Media

