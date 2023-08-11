Sponsored By
NHL

With his first Minnesota Wild training camp ahead, Vinni Lettieri feels blessed to be home

After spending time with the Rangers, Ducks and Bruins, the grandson of Minnesota hockey royalty inked a contract with the hometown NHL club over the summer, and had a much bigger event as well.

Da Beauty League - Night Six
Former Minnesota Gophers standout Vinni Lettieri skated for Team TRIA in a Da Beauty League game at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minn., on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. He signed a two-year contract with the Minnesota Wild in July of that summer.
Bjorn Franke / Da Beauty League
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 10:56 AM

EDINA, Minn. — For many folks in Minnesota and the Dakotas, even if you have enjoyed all the summer has to offer, there is a creeping feeling by early August that it is all going to end, and the cold of another northern winter is just around the corner.

When Vinni Lettieri ponders the things to come, like the Minnesota State Fair, the start of NHL training camps and the first appearance of a snowblower a few months down the road, all those things bring a smile to his face.

Vinni, the former Minnetonka High School and Minnesota Gophers standout, is the grandson of local hockey legend Lou Nanne and the son of Tino Lettieri, the former World Cup goalkeeper turned Twin Cities food scene star. Each year during the State Fair, the Nanne and Lettieri families team up to run their popular Italian food stand just east of the Midway, serving up dough balls, calzones and — because it’s the State Fair — pizza on a stick. In past years, Vinni would be hopping on a plane a short time later, headed to training camp in New York or California or Massachusetts.

IMG-0371.jpg
Cousins Tyler Nanne (left) and Vinni Lettieri, both of whom are former Minnesota Gophers standouts, served pizza on a stick at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair from their family's popular food stand.
Jess Myers / The Rink Live

But after inking a two-year contract with the Minnesota Wild early in free agency, Lettieri, 28, is looking forward to a much more manageable commute to work this season.

“It feels weird, not having to move very far and being able to drive 20 minutes rather than having to take a flight across the country, but I’m very blessed to be here and for this opportunity,” Lettieri told The Rink Live as he prepared to skate in a Da Beauty League game on a recent Wednesday night. “I’m really happy that my family can be a part of my career again and see a lot more games.”

Early in his career, while shuttling between the New York Rangers and their AHL team in Hartford, Lettieri admitted that one of the biggest challenges for a young hockey player just trying to find his way in the professional world was loneliness. The Nanne and Lettieri clans have always been tight-knit, whether it is at the rinks of the western suburbs or at Grandpa Lou’s lake place in western Wisconsin. To go from that to nights alone in a furnished apartment a few blocks from Madison Square Garden was a shock to the system.

“Pro hockey is a very lonely life, traveling all the time,” Lettieri told The Rink Live after a Rangers morning skate in the heart of Manhattan in February 2019. “You just have your teammates, and a lot of them have families, so it's not like you ask them to hang out after practice.”

jea 1077 gophers michigan.JPG
Forward Luke Noterman (left) congratulated Minnesota Gophers forward Vinni Lettieri (19) on his slap shot goal against the Michigan Wolverines in the first period at 3M Arena at Mariucci Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
John Autey / St. Paul Pioneer Press

After his time with the Rangers, Lettieri spent seasons with the Anaheim Ducks and Boston Bruins, and brings 83 games of NHL experience back to his home state. He also brings what he calls a “shooter’s mentality” along with creativity and hard work. All of that appealed to Wild general manager Bill Guerin when the team was shopping at the start of free agency earlier in the summer.

“The thing with Vinni is he’s very excited,” Guerin told the St. Paul Pioneer Press after the signing was announced. “He was honest, too, that he felt it was good for him to go out and play in other organizations and see different parts of the league and do that a little bit. Now he’s really excited to be coming home, and I think it’s fantastic. I think the world of him as a player.”

And in the Lettieri clan, where family always comes first, Vinni coming home to skate in the Wild organization was the second- or third-biggest event of the summer. A few weeks after putting a pen to the Wild contract, Vinni and his long-time girlfriend Cassandra became man and wife, and enjoyed a leisurely honeymoon on Maui before tragedy struck the idyllic Hawaiian island.

“That’s always the most important because she’s my biggest supporter,” Lettieri said of his new spouse. “Obviously it will be easier on her too. She works remotely but it will be easier not having to move all of her stuff and two dogs.”

On nights when dozens of NHL stars skate in Edina, Lettieri has proven to be a fan favorite at Da Beauty League, often lingering for 30 minutes or more, signing autographs for the hockey fanatics that line the runway between the rink’s back door and their players’ parking lot. He will surely do the same come State Fair time, when former Gophers captain Tyler Nanne mans the Lettieri family food booth with his cousin Vinni and serves up Italian treats to tired dads from Mora wearing feed caps and cargo shorts.

Lettieri makes it clear that coming back to Minnesota was considered as a hockey opportunity first, and the homecoming element is just a bonus.

“It was the best opportunity,” he said of the Wild contract, which will pay him $750,000 annually at the NHL level. “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh my gosh, Minnesota is offering me and I’m taking it right away!’ I took a look at what was out there and when Minnesota showed up at the table, deep down I was not looking back. It was the best thing, and I’m blessed to be here.”

Da Beauty League - Night Seven
New Minnesota Wild forward Vinni Lettieri took his time leaving the rink after skating in a Da Beauty League game on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minn., and signed dozens of autographs for young fans.
Bjorn Franke / Da Beauty League

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
Get Local

