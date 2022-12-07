SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Wings' Ville Husso makes 44 saves in win over Lightning

Detroit goaltender Ville Husso stopped 28 shots in a frantic third period as the Red Wings earned a rare road victory against Tampa Bay, beating the Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Dec 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) passes the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 07, 2022 04:15 AM
Detroit goaltender Ville Husso stopped 28 shots in a frantic third period as the Red Wings earned a rare road victory against Tampa Bay, beating the Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Husso held the Lightning scoreless until the final six minutes when Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored with goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy pulled for an extra attacker.

Husso stopped 44 of 46 shots overall as Detroit won for just the third time in its past 21 matches at Tampa Bay -- a 3-18-0 mark.

Detroit's Michael Rasmussen and Jonatan Berggren scored at even strength and Adam Erne and David Perron scored into empty nets. Filip Hronek and Andrew Copp logged two assists apiece for the Red Wings, who are 6-2-1 in their past nine games.

Hronek recorded an assist on Rasmussen's goal, extending his road point streak to 11 games.

Vasilevskiy stopped 22 of 24 shots and fell to 13-2-0 in his career against the Red Wings. Stamkos extended his point streak to 11 games, but the Lightning lost for just the second time in their past seven home games.

In the second period with the game scoreless, Rasmussen secured inside position by slipping in front of Stamkos on a rush and taking a feed from Dominik Kubalik. Then the 6-foot-6 center fired a shot that beat Vasilevskiy on the glove side at 1:54.

On one of the Lightning's best scoring chances, Nicholas Paul stripped Lucas Raymond of the puck in the Detroit end, skated in on Husso and rang a hard shot off the left post in the closing minute of the middle period. However, the puck bounced out harmlessly, and the Red Wings headed to the dressing room holding the 1-0 edge.

The visitors created some separation 5:59 into the third when defenseman Olli Maatta sent a hard shot from near the blue line. In just his 12th career game, Berggren deflected the low slapper over Vasilevskiy for his third goal. Joe Veleno was credited with the secondary helper on the tally.

Stamkos cut the deficit to 2-1 at 14:52, but the Red Wings extended the margin on Erne's empty-netter at 16:22. The Lightning struck again through Point at 17:34 before Detroit sealed the win with 25 seconds left on Perron's tally.

--Field Level Media

