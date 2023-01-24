ADVERTISEMENT

William Nylander's 4-point night powers Leafs over Isles

William Nylander had two goals and two assists in the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting New York Islanders 5-2 Monday night.

Jan 23, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (38) skates during the warmup before the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (38) skates during the warmup before the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 24, 2023 02:23 AM
William Nylander had two goals and two assists in the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting New York Islanders 5-2 Monday night.

John Tavares added a goal and an assist for Toronto. Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs in the opener of a five-game homestand.

Justin Holl added two assists. Ilya Samsonov stopped 31 shots and earned an assist.

Anders Lee scored twice for the Islanders, who have lost five in a row.

Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves for the Islanders and stopped Michael Bunting on a penalty shot in the second period.

Lee knocked in a rebound at 19:37 of the first period, 20 seconds after the Islanders had killed off the first penalty of the game.

New York had a 13-6 advantage in shots on goal after one period.

Tavares set up Nylander at 5:07 of the second for his first goal of the game, which came on a 13-foot wrist shot.

Lee scored his 17th goal of the season at 6:18 on a 29-foot blast from the right circle.

Tavares tied the game with his 21st goal of the season during a power play at 7:53. Samsonov picked up an assist on the goal for his long pass to Nylander, who tipped the puck to Tavares off a defender's stick. Kyle Palmieri was off for interference.

Nylander flipped a long stretch pass that sent Jarnkrok into the clear to score his 11th goal of the season at 9:33.

Sorokin foiled Bunting on his penalty shot at 15:24.

Nylander intercepted a pass and scored his 26th goal of the season with a 28-foot shot at 16:32.

Toronto led 28-23 in shots on goal after two periods.

The Maple Leafs continued to have success with stretch passes in the third period. Holl's long pass set up Matthews for his 25th goal of the season at 7:44.

Mitchell Marner did not have a point for Toronto to end his team-record 20-game home point streak.

--Field Level Media

Jan 23, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc skates during the warmup before the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 23, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc skates during the warmup before the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates during the warmup before the game against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 23, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates during the warmup before the game against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Bobby McMann (74) skates during the warmup before the game against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 23, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Bobby McMann (74) skates during the warmup before the game against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

