NHL
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

William Nylander, Maple Leafs fend off Flyers

William Nylander had a goal and two assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 Thursday afternoon.

Dec 22, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) during warm up before a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 22, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) during warm up before a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 22, 2022 09:35 PM
William Nylander had a goal and two assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 Thursday afternoon.

Mitchell Marner added a goal and an assist, and Calle Jarnkrok and Michael Bunting also scored for the Maple Leafs, who won their second game in a row. Ilya Samsonov stopped 16 shots.

Tony DeAngelo, Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers. Travis Konecny posted two assists, DeAngelo added an assist and Carter Hart made 30 saves.

DeAngelo scored his fifth goal of the season with a 45-foot slap shot on a pass from Kevin Hayes at 4:17 of the first period during a power play. James van Riemsdyk also earned an assist.

The goal came after Hart thwarted Marner's short-handed chance on a breakaway. Nylander was off for hooking.

Jarnkrok deflected Marner's shot at 16:50 of the second period for his sixth goal of the season. Pierre Engvall also picked up an assist. The goal came three seconds after a holding penalty to Farabee had expired.

Marner scored his 13th goal of the season on a 49-foot one-timer at 19:23 of the second during a power play. John Tavares and Nylander notched assists. Rasmus Ristolainen was serving a holding penalty.

Bunting scored his ninth goal of the season from the slot 33 seconds into the third period on a pass from Auston Matthews to put Toronto up 3-1. Nylander also assisted.

Hayes hit the post with a shot during a Flyers power play in the third. The Flyers soon had a two-man advantage for 1:01 but could not capitalize on the opportunity.

Nylander scored his 20th goal of the season at 11:39 of the third, with assists by Mark Giordano and Justin Holl, to make it 4-1.

Frost scored his seventh of the season at 12:01 of the third, with assists from DeAngelo and Konecny.

Farabee scored sixth goal at 13:24 with Konecny assisting.

--Field Level Media

