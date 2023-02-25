Sponsored By
NHL

William Nylander lifts Maple Leafs over Wild in OT

William Nylander scored at 1:05 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Friday night.

Feb 24, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf (64) warms up before playing the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 25, 2023 01:59 AM

Nylander scored his 33rd goal of the season from close range on a nifty play after taking advantage of a turnover to end Minnesota's four-game winning streak.

David Kampf also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won two in a row. Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves for Toronto.

Brandon Duhaime scored for the Wild, who had won their fourth straight game 2-0 on Thursday against the host Columbus Blue Jackets.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 22 shots for Minnesota.

Minnesota controlled play early in the first period and Ryan Hartman nearly scored at 1:35 on an 80-foot slap shot that skipped between Samsonov's legs and off the inside of the goal post.

Duhaime's seventh goal of the season at 12:10 of the first period needed a video review to confirm. From behind the net, Duhaime jammed the puck that deflected off Calle Jarnkrok's skate and then Samsonov's pad before entering the net. Frederick Gaudreau earned the assist.

Kampf scored his sixth goal of the season at 16:07 of the first period from 11 feet out on Nylander's pass from behind the net. Mark Giordano picked up the other assist.

Toronto had an 11-6 advantage in shots on goal after one period.

Minnesota withstood the first power play of the game when Matt Dumba was called for tripping at 7:15 of the second period. Toronto had two shots on goal with the man advantage.

Toronto had a 19-18 advantage in shots on goal after two periods.

Toronto was held to one shot on goal during the second power play of the game after Jake Middleton was called for tripping at 12:31 of the third period.

Minnesota had an unsuccessful power play after Mitchell Marner was penalized for tripping at 16:18 of the third.

Toronto defenseman Rasmus Sandin (upper-body injury) did not play on Friday.

Minnesota recalled forward Adam Beckman from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League but he did not play on Friday.

--Field Level Media

Feb 24, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting (58) warms up before playing the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) warms up before playing the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl (3) warms up before playing the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
