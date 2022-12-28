William Nylander, Leafs beat Blues in OT for 12th win in 15 games

William Nylander scored the overtime winner to lift the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs over the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs, who are 12-2-1 in their last 15 games.

Justin Holl, John Tavares and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonsov made 30 saves.

Calle Rosen, Ryan O'Reilly, Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots.

The Maple Leafs scored just 3:08 into the game. Mark Giordano fired a slap shot into Auston Matthews' screen, and then Holl converted the rebound after moving in from the right point.

Rosen tied the game 1-1 with a slap shot from atop the left circle. Samsonov stopped Alexey Toropchenko's jam shot, but Logan Brown sent the rebound back to Rosen.

Toronto took a 2-1 lead with 57 seconds left in the first period. Tavares scored from the right faceoff dot off Mitchell Marner's pass from the right corner.

Kerfoot scored shorthanded to make it 3-1 at 5:26 of the second period. Jarnkrok attacked from the left corner and Kerfoot rolled the bouncing rebound into the net.

O'Reilly cut the Toronto lead to 3-2 by coming down the middle on a 3-on-2 break and banking in a shot off the right post.

Faulk tied the game 3-3 with a power-play slap shot from the center point off Pavel Buchnevich's pass back from the right circle.

Toronto then retook the lead 4-3 on Jarnkrok's goal. Pontus Holmberg moved in from the right side, and Jarnkrok converted the rebound from a tough left-side angle.

Kyrou tied the game 4-4 by snapping a shot from the right faceoff dot through Robert Thomas' screen for his seventh goal in his last four games.

Binnington stopped TJ Brodie's penalty shot in overtime, but Nylander scored on a breakaway after stealing the puck from Vladimir Tarasenko at center ice.

