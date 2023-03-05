Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Wild stifle Flames behind Filip Gustavsson’s shutout

Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy both collected one goal and one assist, and Filip Gustavsson recorded his second career shutout as the visiting Minnesota Wild claimed a 3-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Mar 4, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; General view of the arena prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; General view of the arena prior to the game between the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 05, 2023 05:18 AM

Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy both collected one goal and one assist, and Filip Gustavsson recorded his second career shutout as the visiting Minnesota Wild claimed a 3-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who have won four straight games and are on an 8-0-1 roll. Gustavsson made 31 saves for his second shutout of the campaign.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots for the Flames, who have dropped five straight games and have just two wins in their last 10 outings (2-5-3).

Eriksson Ek's 22nd goal of the season opened the scoring with 5:08 remaining in the first period. Seconds after Jon Merrill rang a shot off the post during an offensive flurry, Boldy sent a point shot that both Marcus Johansson and Eriksson Ek deflected into the cage.

Foligno doubled the lead when he snapped an 18-game drought with 6:11 remaining in regulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frederick Gaudreau's shot from the slot deflected up and onto the top of the net before bouncing back to the crowd of players near the crease. Foligno was on the spot to bat the puck into the net for his fifth goal of the season.

Boldy notched his 17th of the season three minutes later to round out the scoring. Eriksson Ek slipped a pass to the slot for Boldy to convert and snap a 15-game drought.

The Flames were blanked for the second time this season and finished a three-game homestand with only four goals.

Thanks to his club's ability to stifle Calgary's offensive players, Gustavsson had a relatively easy night between the pipes. His biggest stop was a glove save on Tyler Toffoli's short-handed breakaway in the middle of the third period.

--Field Level Media

Mar 4, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 4, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Troy Stecher (51) skates during the warmup period against the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 4, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Troy Stecher (51) skates during the warmup period against the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 4, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) and defenseman Matt Roy (3) defend against St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad (20)during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Late goals lift Kings over Blues, 4-2
Gabriel Vilardi scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 3:03 left, and the Los Angeles Kings held on for a 4-2 win against the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.
March 05, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 5, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic (23) celebrates with right wing Mathieu Joseph (21) his goal scored in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Senators stay hot, fly past Jackets
Defenseman Travis Hamonic recorded his first career two-goal game, Tim Stutzle also scored twice and Jacob Chychrun had one with an assist for his first Ottawa points as the Senators earned their fifth straight victory, beating the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Saturday night.
March 05, 2023 03:41 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 4, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) deflects a pass by Washington Capitals right winger Anthony Mantha (39) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Craig Smith scores twice as Caps beat down Sharks
Craig Smith scored twice in Washington's four-goal second period, and the visiting Capitals rallied for an 8-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
March 05, 2023 03:37 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 4, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) poses with his family curing a ceremony recognition of 1000 career NHL games played before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Stars start fast, cruise past Avalanche
Jason Robertson had two goals and one assist, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist and the host Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-3 on Saturday.
March 05, 2023 03:24 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media