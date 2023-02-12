Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wild snap skid with shootout win over Devils

Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau each scored in a shootout as the Minnesota Wild snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Feb 11, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) celebrates with left wing Matt Boldy (12) and left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) after scoring against New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) celebrates with left wing Matt Boldy (12) and left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) after scoring against New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Blewett/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 12, 2023 03:19 AM
Share

Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau each scored in a shootout as the Minnesota Wild snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Zuccarello started the shootout by firing a wrist shot through the pads of Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek. Minnesota goaltender Filip Gustavsson then made a pad save on a wrist shot by Tomas Tatar. After Vanecek made a pad save on Kirill Kaprizov, Gustavsson made a toe save on Jesper Bratt's attempt by the left post, setting the stage for Gaudreau's game-winner which came on a wrist shot into the top right corner.

Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek scored goals for Minnesota, while Gustavsson finished with 27 saves.

Tatar scored two goals for New Jersey, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Vanecek stopped 22 of 24 shots but had his career-best personal 10-game winning streak snapped.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead at the 5:52 mark of the first period on a power-play goal by Eriksson Ek. Defenseman Calen Addison set up the score with a wrist shot from inside the blue line that Eriksson Ek deflected past Vanecek's blocker side for his 20th goal of the season, 10 of which have come on the power play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tatar tied it, 1-1, early in the second period with a one-timer from the left circle off an Ondrej Palat pass past Gustavsson's glove side right as a holding penalty on Eriksson Ek expired.

Tatar then gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead at the 6:04 mark of the period when Jesper Boqvist's shot from the right point deflected off his right skate over Gustavsson's glove for his 12th goal of the season.

Hartman tied it early in the third period when Matt Dumba's slap shot from the right post caromed off his ribs and then down off the skate of defenseman Dougie Hamilton and into the right corner of the net.

--Field Level Media

Feb 11, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) stops a shot against New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 11, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) stops a shot against New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) controls the puck against Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) and defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 11, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) controls the puck against Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) and defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 11, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the New Jersey Devils in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 11, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the New Jersey Devils in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Aneles Kings Dustin Brown (23) stands with his family as he retired jersey number is raised above the ice during a ceremony prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Adrian Kempe scores 4 goals in Kings’ rout of Penguins
Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday.
February 12, 2023 05:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) skates past fans before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jets return from All-Star break with energy, coast by Blackhawks
Blake Wheeler had two goals and an assist and Josh Morrissey also scored and added a helper as the Winnipeg Jets returned from the All-Star break with a 4-1 win at home over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.
February 12, 2023 05:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Ryan O'Reilly returns, sends Blues past Coyotes in OT
Ryan O'Reilly scored the winning goal 1:02 into overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Arizona Coyotes 6-5 Saturday night.
February 12, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 11, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto (83) looks on after scoring during the first period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche hold on for 5-3 win over Panthers
Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and had one assist, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla.
February 12, 2023 04:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media