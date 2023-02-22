Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Wild slow Kings' offense in 2-1 victory

Ryan Hartman scored two goals and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves as the Minnesota Wild collected a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Feb 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) blocks a shot against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) blocks a shot against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Blewett/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 22, 2023 03:07 AM

Ryan Hartman scored two goals and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves as the Minnesota Wild collected a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn.

The Wild have won their past three games and are 4-1-1 in their past six.

Despite recording a season-low 20 shots, Minnesota delivered a strong defensive performance to stifle the high-scoring Kings. Through the Kings amassed 34 shots, they had trouble translating that pressure into clear scoring chances.

Los Angeles entered the game on a four-game winning streak during which the Kings scored 22 goals.

Gustavsson was in line for his second shutout of the season and his career before Anze Kopitar scored with 21 seconds remaining in regulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the latest strong outing for Gustavsson, who has a 2.11 goals-against average through 26 games. The third-year goaltender has moved into more of a starting role over veteran Marc-Andre Fleury.

Hartman scored 13 seconds into the middle period for his 100th career NHL goal. The forward struck again 15:12 into the third period as a Wild counterattack led to Hartman taking the shot himself on a two-on-one chance.

It was Hartman's second consecutive multipoint game. Four of Hartman's nine goals this season have come in his past six games.

Kings goalie Pheonix Copley stopped 18 of 20 shots.

Minnesota kept the Kings' elite power play in check, limiting Los Angeles to one unsuccessful chance with the extra attacker. The Kings were 9-for-18 on the power play in their previous five games, but the Wild extended their penalty-killing streak to a perfect 19-for-19 over their last eight games.

Kopitar has seven goals and seven assists in his past nine games.

Wild forward Adam Beckman almost registered his first NHL goal midway through the first period, but the tally was erased after a video review. The Kings successful challenged that Minnesota was offside earlier in the play.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Feb 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) clears the puck against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) clears the puck against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) is pressed by Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) is pressed by Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) and Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) chase the puck in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) and Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) chase the puck in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 21, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Cole Smith (36) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Predators blow lead but edge Canucks in shootout
Matt Duchene scored the only goal in a shootout as the host Nashville Predators bounced back from allowing two late goals to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday.
February 22, 2023 03:55 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 20, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) skates during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Oilers lean on Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl in win vs. Flyers
Connor McDavid netted two goals and tallied one assist while Leon Draisaitl scored once in a three-point game to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
February 22, 2023 03:52 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 21, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy behind the bench against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Tyler Johnson's late heroics lift Blackhawks past Knights
Tyler Johnson scored the tying goal on a six-on-four power play with 55 seconds left and then scored the game-winner in a shootout to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to their third straight win, 3-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
February 22, 2023 03:42 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 21, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) and St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) battle in the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Andrei Svechnikov snaps long drought, Hurricanes top Blues
Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals in the first eight minutes to snap a long scoring drought, and the Carolina Hurricanes went on to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.
February 22, 2023 02:52 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media