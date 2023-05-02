Sponsored By
NHL

Wild sign ‘spectacular’ winger Marcus Johansson to 2-year, $4 million contract

Johansson posted 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists) in 20 games with the Wild in the regular season and added a pair of goals in the playoffs.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Johansson gets in position in front of Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger during Game 3 of their playoff series April 19 in Dallas. On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Johansson signed a two-year, $4 million contract to stay in Minnesota.
Jerome Miron / USA Today Sports
By Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Today at 5:27 PM

ST. PAUL -- Marcus Johansson made himself clear on Monday when asked if he would consider signing with the Minnesota Wild.

“I love everything about this place,” the 32-year-old winger said. “We have an unbelievable team.”

It’s a team that Johansson will continue to be a part of after the Wild signed him to a two-year, $4 million contract on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement from the Wild came via social media a few minutes before general manager Bill Guerin and coach Dean Evason addressed reporters.

Asked about his plan of attack for this offseason, Guerin started off by praising Johansson and everything he brings to the table.

“Just having him back will really help,” Guerin said. “I think him and Matt Boldy had some good chemistry together. He looks like a different player than when we had him before. He was spectacular, so we’re extremely excited about that.”

The combination of Johansson as a left winger and Boldy as a right winger worked wonders in the final portion of this season. They complemented each other perfectly and will likely be a dynamic duo the Wild rely upon next season.

“He’s awesome,” Boldy said while adding that he’s learned a lot from Johansson over the past couple of months. “You see how good he is. He’s fast, skilled, and plays well in the ‘D’ zone. He’s got it all.”

After playing for the Washington Capitals this season, Johansson changed teams when the Wild inquired about his services a couple of months ago. The trade went down on Feb. 28 with the Wild giving up a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft to get Johansson.

It wasn’t long before Johansson was making an impact on a regular basis. He posted 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists) in 20 games with the Wild in the regular season and added a pair of goals in the playoffs.

For his career, Johansson has 453 points (163 goals, 290 assists) across 833 games while playing for the Capitals, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres and Seattle Kraken. He played for the Wild in the 2020-21 season, too, after being acquired straight up for veteran center Eric Staal.

“It felt great from Day 1,” Johansson said. “Very fun place to play.”

The only thing that wasn’t fun for Johansson was the Wild falling to the Dallas Stars in the playoffs. After jumping out to a 2-1 lead in the first-round series, the Wild lost back-to-back-to-back games to Stars.

“Everyone feels like we could have won the series and should have won the series,” Johansson said. “We have a good team and we were in a good position, so it’s very frustrating.”

Gaudreau to have abdominal surgery

Forward Frederick Gaudreau will have surgery to repair an abdominal injury, Guerin announced Tuesday.

Gaudreau, who turned 30 on Monday, played through the injury for about four months and did not miss a game.

He collected 38 points (career-high 19 goals, 19 assists) in 82 regular-season games and added three goals during a Western Conference first-round playoff loss to the Dallas Stars in six games.

Gaudreau has 100 career points (38 goals, 62 assists) in 261 games for the Nashville Predators (2016-19), Pittsburgh Penguins (2020-21) and Wild.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

