Wild roommates Sammy Walker and Brock Faber love competing. Cooking, not so much.

There’s no shortage of competition at Sammy Walker and Brock Faber’s residence. There is a shortage of cooking.

Walker said the Wild teammates and roommates are essentially running on Chipotle, eating there “pretty much every day.”

“We’re working on becoming pros in the kitchen,” Faber said.

While they aren’t cooking as much as they’d like, they have found time to compete on the golf course and the pickleball court, in addition to the time they put in on the ice. If you ask Walker, Faber is the better golfer, but Walker has him in pickleball. Faber initially disputed that claim, believing he was the superior pickleball player.

“But I guess he can take that one,” Faber said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As much fun as they’ve had this summer off the ice, the roommates were all business on it for the opening day of Wild development camp last week at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul. They both possessed a leadership presence of sorts, being two of the more seasoned faces among the 36 players in attendance.

“I’m one of the older guys here, so just try to lead as much as I can,” Walker said. “If anyone needs anything, any questions obviously, you know, you’re there for that. Yeah, (I) just try to be a friendly face to everyone.”

One face embracing his leadership was fellow Edina native Jimmy Clark, who is currently rooming with Walker and Faber. Clark, who the Wild selected with the No. 213 overall pick in the 2023 draft, is also taking part in development camp.

“(Walker) was kinda right before when I came in there (Edina) for high school,” Clark said. “He was kind of my role model growing up, and I wanted to be like him and watch his highlights and all that.”

Many players look up to Faber as well, having seen his success in the NHL playoffs last season. Faber acknowledged as much, but said he’s still trying to learn himself and that every prospect there is someone he can learn from. After all, it’s the first full offseason he’s had to prepare for the NHL, and he’s still just 20 years old.

Faber is working on getting his body ready for an 82-game season, something he hasn’t experienced before.

“Obviously the pace and game style is a whole lot different here than it was in college,” he said. “But you know, I’m ready for it. Just taking it day by day and learning … just trying to learn as much as I can.”

New year, new opportunity

Charlie Stramel described his first season at Wisconsin as “frustrating.” The center, whom the Wild selected with the No. 21 overall pick in this year’s draft, had 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) for a Badgers team that went just 13-23-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he’s ready to put that season behind and move forward. Asked what he learned in that first year, Stramel said it came down to maturity.

“Maturity when it comes to how you play the game, puck management-wise, what to do with it, the risk you can take in certain areas, risk you can’t take. I think that was a big one that I kind of had to get over a hump this year jumping to the college level with a lot older, more mature guys,” he said.

When he returns to Madison in the fall for Year 2 with the Badgers, Stramel will begin his sophomore season with a new coach, former Minnesota State Mankato coach Mike Hastings, and a revamped roster. And Stramel says he’s already seen the culture changing.

‘He’s waiting for me to play here’

Danila Yurov hasn’t had too many opportunities to connect and work with Wild teammates and coaches. But the Russian winger cherished the chance Friday, saying via translation that he had a “great” practice and appreciated the time to improve his skills.

Up next for Yurov is a “very important” season at home in Russia this upcoming year. He hopes to come to North America full time to work with Wild coaches the following year.

As for what he thinks of St. Paul and Minnesota?

“Great city, good people,” he said in English.

Yurov also said he’s been texting back and forth with fellow Russian and future Wild teammate Kirill Kaprizov, who has helped him with some tough questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And (Kaprizov is) waiting for me to play here,” he said via translation.

Briefly

Liam Ohgren, who also participated in last year’s development camp, said his defensive game took a “huge step” from this time a year ago. He plans to play one more year in Sweden before coming over to North America. Asked about the Wild playing a game in his hometown of Stockholm in the upcoming season, Ohgren said it was “pretty cool” and he hopes to attend the game.