Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Wild roommates Sammy Walker and Brock Faber love competing. Cooking, not so much.

Former Gophers have struck a leadership role during Wild development camp

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild center Sammy Walker, center, a former University of Minnesota star, skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild won 2-1.
Matt Krohn / USA Today Sports
By Nolan O'Hara / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Today at 2:37 PM

There’s no shortage of competition at Sammy Walker and Brock Faber’s residence. There is a shortage of cooking.

Walker said the Wild teammates and roommates are essentially running on Chipotle, eating there “pretty much every day.”

“We’re working on becoming pros in the kitchen,” Faber said.

While they aren’t cooking as much as they’d like, they have found time to compete on the golf course and the pickleball court, in addition to the time they put in on the ice. If you ask Walker, Faber is the better golfer, but Walker has him in pickleball. Faber initially disputed that claim, believing he was the superior pickleball player.

“But I guess he can take that one,” Faber said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As much fun as they’ve had this summer off the ice, the roommates were all business on it for the opening day of Wild development camp last week at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul. They both possessed a leadership presence of sorts, being two of the more seasoned faces among the 36 players in attendance.

“I’m one of the older guys here, so just try to lead as much as I can,” Walker said. “If anyone needs anything, any questions obviously, you know, you’re there for that. Yeah, (I) just try to be a friendly face to everyone.”

One face embracing his leadership was fellow Edina native Jimmy Clark, who is currently rooming with Walker and Faber. Clark, who the Wild selected with the No. 213 overall pick in the 2023 draft, is also taking part in development camp.

MORE NHL COVERAGE:
071123-walker-duehr.jpg
NHL
Walker Duehr, South Dakota's first 'NHL'er,' ready to take next step in pro hockey career
The former Sioux Falls Flyers and Minnesota State product is hoping to build on a promising rookie season with the Calgary Flames
1h ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
NCAA Football: SEC Football Championship-Louisiana State vs Georgia
NHL
ECHL approves Tim Tebow-owned team in Lake Tahoe
Tebow has been a minority partner with two other ECHL teams.
1d ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Dallas Stars
NHL
Flyers avoid arbitration, sign center Noah Cates to two-year deal
Noah Cates elected for salary arbitration on Wednesday. Five days later, he and the Flyers came to a deal as Cates signed a two-year, $5.25 million contract extension ($2.625 million average annual value).
1d ago
 · 
By  Giana Han / The Philadelphia Inquirer
SPORTS-STARS-REENERGIZE-THEIR-STRENGTH-NUMBERS-7-DA.jpg
NHL
Former Moorhead and St. Cloud State defenseman Will Borgen, Seattle Kraken agree on two-year contract
The 6-foot-3, 204-pound defenseman, drafted in 2015 by Buffalo, has played in 132 career regular-season games for the Kraken and the Sabres, totaling 28 points.
3d ago
 · 
By  Kate Shefte / Tribune News Service
NHL: NHL Draft
NHL
Column: Anaheim Ducks surprise by picking Leo Carlsson in NHL draft, but choice makes sense
Carlsson's speed on the ice and poise during several interviews persuaded the Ducks to choose him over University of Michigan standout Adam Fantilli on Wednesday with the No. 2 pick of the NHL draft.
6d ago
 · 
By  Helene Elliott / Los Angeles Times
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes
NHL
Notebook: Lightning trade Pat Maroon to Wild in salary dump
Tampa also sent forward Max Cajkovic to Minnesota in the deal, announced late Sunday night.
Jul 3
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 28, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Red Wings sign J.T. Compher long term, add Shayne Gostisbehere
Compher's deal is worth $25 million. Gostisbehere will earn $4.125 million this season.
Jul 2
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Tanner Ludtke.JPG
NHL
Tanner Ludtke thrilled to get picked by Arizona, ready to keep working towards his dream
The Arizona Coyotes took Tanner Ludtke with the 81st overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. While Thursday was a special day for Ludtke, he knows it’s “what you do after the draft that matters”
Jul 2
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Beckett Hendrickson, son of Minnesota Wild assistant coach Darby Hendrickson, was selected in the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville.
NHL
Son of Wild coach Darby Hendrickson selected by Bruins in fourth round of NHL Draft
Beckett Hendrickson had an inside look at what it’s like to be in the NHL as a kid
Jul 1
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason looks on during a Nov. 1, 2022, game against the Montreal Canadiens in St. Paul.
NHL
Wild hire Jason King to fill out Dean Evason’s coaching staff
The Wild also signed a pair of depth players as free agency opens
Jul 1
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press

“(Walker) was kinda right before when I came in there (Edina) for high school,” Clark said. “He was kind of my role model growing up, and I wanted to be like him and watch his highlights and all that.”

Many players look up to Faber as well, having seen his success in the NHL playoffs last season. Faber acknowledged as much, but said he’s still trying to learn himself and that every prospect there is someone he can learn from. After all, it’s the first full offseason he’s had to prepare for the NHL, and he’s still just 20 years old.

Faber is working on getting his body ready for an 82-game season, something he hasn’t experienced before.

“Obviously the pace and game style is a whole lot different here than it was in college,” he said. “But you know, I’m ready for it. Just taking it day by day and learning … just trying to learn as much as I can.”

New year, new opportunity

Charlie Stramel described his first season at Wisconsin as “frustrating.” The center, whom the Wild selected with the No. 21 overall pick in this year’s draft, had 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) for a Badgers team that went just 13-23-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL: NHL Draft
NHL
Wild look to Wisconsin in first round of NHL Draft, take Charlie Stramel
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Stramel currently plays center for the University of Wisconsin
Jun 28
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press

But he’s ready to put that season behind and move forward. Asked what he learned in that first year, Stramel said it came down to maturity.

“Maturity when it comes to how you play the game, puck management-wise, what to do with it, the risk you can take in certain areas, risk you can’t take. I think that was a big one that I kind of had to get over a hump this year jumping to the college level with a lot older, more mature guys,” he said.

When he returns to Madison in the fall for Year 2 with the Badgers, Stramel will begin his sophomore season with a new coach, former Minnesota State Mankato coach Mike Hastings, and a revamped roster. And Stramel says he’s already seen the culture changing.

‘He’s waiting for me to play here’

Danila Yurov hasn’t had too many opportunities to connect and work with Wild teammates and coaches. But the Russian winger cherished the chance Friday, saying via translation that he had a “great” practice and appreciated the time to improve his skills.

Up next for Yurov is a “very important” season at home in Russia this upcoming year. He hopes to come to North America full time to work with Wild coaches the following year.

As for what he thinks of St. Paul and Minnesota?

“Great city, good people,” he said in English.

Yurov also said he’s been texting back and forth with fellow Russian and future Wild teammate Kirill Kaprizov, who has helped him with some tough questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And (Kaprizov is) waiting for me to play here,” he said via translation.

Briefly

Liam Ohgren, who also participated in last year’s development camp, said his defensive game took a “huge step” from this time a year ago. He plans to play one more year in Sweden before coming over to North America. Asked about the Wild playing a game in his hometown of Stockholm in the upcoming season, Ohgren said it was “pretty cool” and he hopes to attend the game.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What to read next
Mar 7, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) warms up prior to the game against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Busy Rangers sign Jonathan Quick, Blake Wheeler, 6 others
Jul 1
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: NHL Draft
NHL
Blue Jackets sign No. 3 overall pick Adam Fantilli
Jul 1
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets announce Mike Babcock as Head Coach
NHL
Blue Jackets hire Mike Babcock as head coach
Jul 1
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT