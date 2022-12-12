SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
WILD REPORT: Connor Dewar’s speed, savvy make him top penalty killer for Wild

Center currently leads the NHL with 3 shorthanded goals

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames
Minnesota Wild center Connor Dewar controls the puck against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Calgary.
Sergei Belski / USA Today Sports
By Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
December 12, 2022 04:29 PM
ST. PAUL -- Clinging to a lead in Saturday night’s game in Vancouver, the Minnesota Wild were desperate for a spark.

Not only were they showing signs of fatigue at the end of a weeklong road trip, they were back on the penalty kill after being called for too many men on the ice.

With the Canucks threatening to score, Wild center Connor Dewar intercepted a pass, raced the other way and fired a slap shot to score a shorthanded goal to cap a 3-0 victory.

“Obviously that was a huge goal for us,” coach Dean Evason said. “That gave us a bump and maybe dropped their spirits a little bit.”

That’s been a calling card for Dewar this season. He consistently has been able to create scoring chances on the penalty kill and currently leads the NHL with three shorthanded goals. Asked how Dewar generates seemingly a breakaway per game on the penalty kill, Evason referenced the speed and instincts needed to make something like that happen.

“He’s not cheating,” Evason said. “He’s making good reads of when to go, then he’s used his physical abilities to get those breakaways.”

Though it might seem like Dewar is constantly thinking about shorthanded goals, he noted that his sole focus is playing smart on the penalty kill. Anything that happens after that is a bonus.

“There are role players in this league, and I’m happy to be that for us,” Dewar said. “Just trying to be good on the penalty kill and contribute where I can.”

As for the decision to take a slap shot while on the breakaway — shoutout to former Wild great Brian Rolston — Dewar said it’s something he has discussed with linemate Mason Shaw.

“We’ve joked around the past few practices about taking a slap shot in a game,” Dewar said. “It’s probably the first time I’ve scored on a slap shot in a long time.”

Homecoming

It seems like at least once or twice a season a kid from Minnesota gets to put on a Wild jersey for the first time in front of a home crowd.

It happened with veteran winger Steven Fogarty earlier this season, and now former Gophers captain Sammy Walker is getting his chance.

MORE MINNESOTA WILD COVERAGE:
Dec 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg (3) passes the puck against Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild sweep Ducks, run overall winning streak to six
Matt Boldy scored the go-ahead goal with just over 15 minutes remaining as the visiting Minnesota Wild extended their winning streak to six.
December 22, 2022 04:55 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov dresses up as Santa’s elf, then sets another franchise record
Kaprizov became the fastest player in franchise history to reach 200 points, accomplishing the feat in a mere 167 games.
December 19, 2022 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Dec 18, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) and Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) battle for the puck during the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kirill Kaprizov tops 200 career points, Wild fend off Senators
Kirill Kaprizov topped the 200 career-point mark and extended his home point streak to 12 games as the Minnesota Wild held on for their season-high fifth straight victory, 4-2 over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday in Saint Paul, Minn.
December 18, 2022 08:51 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild pride themselves on their physical play, and Ryan Reaves adds to that
Nineteen games into the season, the Wild picked up Reaves in a with the New York Rangers. Minnesota is 7-3-0 since he joined the team.
December 15, 2022 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Dec 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) passes during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Reeves' hit, Gaudreau's goals lead Wild past Red Wings for third straight win
Frederick Gaudreau scored two goals and the Minnesota Wild won their third straight game by downing the visiting Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Wednesday night.
December 15, 2022 04:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild rookie Sammy Walker loses his first point, but there will be more from the former Gophers captain
He has been playing alongside Freddy Gaudreau and opposite Matt Boldy since making NHL debut.
December 13, 2022 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Dec 12, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates with the puck during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild get revenge vs. Oilers thanks to Frederick Gaudreau
Frederick Gaudreau scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
December 13, 2022 03:10 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
NHL
'He's fun to play with,' linemates say after Sammy Walker's first NHL game in Minnesota
It had been years since former Mr. Hockey winner and Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker had skated at Xcel Energy Center, but it all came back to him in his home debut for the Minnesota Wild.
December 12, 2022 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Michigan vs Minnesota Gophers
NHL
Former Gophers star Walker shows his speed in NHL debut with Wild
Walker signed with the Wild over the summer. He proved himself with the Iowa Wild of the AHL, recording 11 goals and 11 assists in 21 games before getting called up.
December 11, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Dec 10, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) shoots during warm up prior to a game against the against the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild's Filip Gustavsson blanks Canucks for first career shutout
Filip Gustavsson made 35 saves to collect his first career shutout and backstop the Minnesota Wild to a 3-0 victory over the host Vancouver Canucks.
December 11, 2022 04:52 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media

After making his NHL debut in Canada over the weekend, Walker, who is from Edina, is slated to be back in the lineup for Monday’s game at Xcel Energy Center against the Oilers. He will play alongside center Freddy Gaudreau and opposite winger Matt Boldy.

“He just had a presence about him that maybe he wasn’t intimidated,” Evason said Monday of Walker’s NHL debut on the road. “Now tonight, he might feel a little bit more butterflies than he had. We’ve talked about this, though. He’s not a 19-year-old kid either, right? He’s an older first-year player. Hopefully he can handle it in the same manner.”

Hartman skates

For the first time since injuring himself during an Oct. 30 game against the Blackhawks, center Ryan Hartman was on the ice with his teammates at Monday’s morning skate. While it’s a good sign for Hartman as he works through the recovery process, it could be a while before he’s ready to play in a game.

“He’s cleared to practice with us full time, so we’re very excited about that,” Evason said. “To pinpoint exactly when he’s going to play, we’re not going to do that. We’re going to see how he progresses here.”

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA WILD
