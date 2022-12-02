SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wild rally late to cool off red-hot Oilers

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to lead the host Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers in St. Paul on Thursday.

Dec 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) carries the puck during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) carries the puck during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 02, 2022 03:59 AM
Share

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to lead the host Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers in St. Paul on Thursday.

Kaprizov extended a career-best 10-game point streak and set a franchise record with his ninth straight game with an assist.

Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for Edmonton, which had a three-game win streak come to an end.

Minnesota was well-rested and hadn't played since Sunday, while the Oilers were playing the second game of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The energy levels were noticeably different and Minnesota outshot Edmonton 30-21.

Despite that, Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead on the power play at 11:17 of the first period.

The German forward fired a one-timer from the circle after a feed from Evan Bouchard for his 16th goal of the season.

Eriksson Ek tied the game 1-1 early in the second period when he followed up a hard shot off the boards by Kaprizov and fired the puck past Jack Campbell for his seventh goal of the season.

McDavid and Draisaitl then combined on a two-on-one rush to temporarily restore Edmonton's lead at 2-1 less than three minutes later.

Kaprizov scored his on the power play at 10:53 of the period and Frederick Gaudreau gave Minnesota the lead with 6:01 remaining in the middle stanza when he roofed a backhand to make it 3-2.

Minnesota added insurance early in the third period when Steel took a lead pass from Mats Zuccarello and streaked in on a breakaway to make it 4-2.

Zuccarello then scored a comeback-killing goal for the Wild off a shot from the point by Matt Dumba to make it 5-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campbell finished the night with 25 saves on 30 shots and is still searching for consistency after signing a five-year deal with the Oilers as a free agent.

Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 18 saves in the win, but his save percentage took a hit when Klim Kostin scored with four seconds remaining to make it a 5-3 final.

--Field Level Media

Dec 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) looks to pass during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) looks to pass during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) makes a save during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) makes a save during the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Related Topics: MINNESOTA WILD
What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media