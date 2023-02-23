Sponsored By
NHL

Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson has become a fan favorite

On the recent homestand, he finished 4-0-1 with a 1.53 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage.

NHL: Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild
Minnesota goaltender Filip Gustavsson defends the net against the Nashville Predators on Sunday in St. Paul. For the season, Gustavsson is 15-8-2 with a 2.11 GAA and .928 save percentage.
Matt Krohn / USA Today Sports
By Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
February 22, 2023 08:53 PM

ST. PAUL -- Filip Gustavsson stood before Bally Sports North sideline reporter Kevin Gorg on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center, just like he had done a handful of times this season. The Wild goaltender had just put the finishing touches on an impressive performance during which he stopped 33 of 34 shots to lead the Wild to a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

The question from Gorg was simple: “How good are you feeling in the blue paint right now?” The answer from Gustavsson was delayed as fans showered him with a standing ovation.

As the cheers continued for roughly 10 seconds, Gustavsson soaked in the moment as he looked around at the home crowd. He then tried to explain an incredible hot streak that’s seen him establish himself among the NHL’s best goalies this season.

“It feels awesome,” Gustavsson said. “The way we’re playing right now, we have a chance to win every game.”

No doubt the 24-year-old Swede is the biggest reason for that. He was in net for every single point the Wild (31-21-5, 67 points) earned on the recent homestand, finishing 4-0-1 with a 1.53 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage. In total, Gustavsson is 15-8-2 with a 2.11 GAA and .928 save percentage.

“Very calm in there,” center Ryan Hartman said of Gustavsson after scoring a pair of goals himself on Tuesday night. “He made some big saves today.”

That’s something the Wild have come to expect out of Gustavsson, added this offseason in the trade that sent veteran Cam Talbot to Ottawa. It’s been a pleasant surprise to some of his teammates. Asked about Gustavsson, defenseman Jake Middleton jokingly referenced how he remembers scoring on him a lot in training camp.

“I was a little nervous because I’m not typically a goal scorer,” Middleton said with a laugh. ”As soon as the games started, he’s been lights out.”

It’s not a coincidence that Gustavsson has garnered more playing time as time has progressed. Originally expected to cede most of the starts to Marc-Andre Fleury, Gustavsson has given the coaching staff something to think about on a nightly basis.

It has helped Gustavsson that Fleury has remained extremely supportive through it all. He hasn’t had to worry about walking on eggshells around the future hall of famer.

“He shows up every day and always has a smile on his face,” Gustavsson said. “It’s great to have him. Nothing bad to say about him. He’s one of the best goalie partners I’ve had.”

That speaks to Fleury’s professionalism, and while he has long had the reputation of being a good teammate, coach Dean Evason very much appreciates it nonetheless.

“It’s easy for us as coaches because we don’t have to worry about, ‘Oh boy. I wonder if Flower is going to be OK with him playing tonight,’ ” Evason said. “He will get back in there, there’s no question about it, and we’ll expect him to go on his run, too.”

In the meantime, the Wild will continue to ride the “Gus Bus” for as long as they can. Needless to say, after coming to the Wild without much of a reputation, it hasn’t taken Gustavsson much time to establish himself as a fan favorite.

“It’s great to have them,” Gustavsson said of the fans. “There’s a snowstorm out there and they still show up. It looks like it was almost sold out again. They’re incredible.”

As has been the man they’re cheering for.

